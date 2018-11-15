Chandler HS Asst. Band Director Arrested, Accused Of Child Sex Abuse
CHANDLER, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations says agents have arrested an assistant band director at Chandler High School for allegedly sexually abusing a child.
According to the OSBI, 40-year-old Warren Hitchcock was arrested at his home at 346953 East 390 Road.
Hitchcock was booked into the Lincoln County Jail for 15 counts of Sex Abuse of a Child and one count Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
OSBI says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information concerning Hitchcock’s crimes are urged to call the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017.
Chandler Public Schools released the following statement:
Chandler Public School District takes the safety of its students seriously and does everything it can to provide a safe learning experience for our students. Because of this, the District was saddened to learn that one of its teachers was arrested on allegations of misconduct with a minor relative. The teacher is currently on administrative leave and the District is investigating this matter to determine what steps should be taken. Because this is a confidential personnel matter and because law enforcement is involved, the District will not be able to comment further.