Chandler Public School District takes the safety of its students seriously and does everything it can to provide a safe learning experience for our students. Because of this, the District was saddened to learn that one of its teachers was arrested on allegations of misconduct with a minor relative. The teacher is currently on administrative leave and the District is investigating this matter to determine what steps should be taken. Because this is a confidential personnel matter and because law enforcement is involved, the District will not be able to comment further.