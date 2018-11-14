News
Edmond Family Hoping For Daughter's Safe Return
EDMOND, Oklahoma - An Edmond family is hoping for their daughter’s safe return.
Sianna Gillespie, 16, ran away from her home on October 27.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has followed several leads, but Sianna still hasn’t been found.
Her older sister Rebecca ran away shortly before she did, but she has since returned home.
Rebecca tells family she has no idea where Sianna may be.
Sianna’s mother, Heidi Gillespie, is concerned for her daughter’s well-being. Her daughter takes medication that cannot be stopped suddenly.
Deputies believe Sianna may be in the Holdenville or the Shawnee area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 405-869-2501 or call 911.