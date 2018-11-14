News
3 In Custody After S OKC High Speed Chase
Wednesday, November 14th 2018, 6:00 PM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have arrested three people following a chase through South Oklahoma City Wednesday evening.
The chase was in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 240 near Sunnylane Road.
The vehicle stopped and at least one person ran away from the scene.
Police were looking for the person who ran away, and said they had the two others in custody. A short time later, the third suspect was found and arrested.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information when it becomes available.