2 In Custody, Police Chase Person In S OKC High Speed Chase
Wednesday, November 14th 2018, 6:00 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are chasing a suspect after a high-speed chase in south Oklahoma City.
The chase was in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 240 near Sunnylane Road.
The vehicle stopped and at least one person ran away from the scene.
Police are looking for the person who ran away, and say they have two others in custody,
