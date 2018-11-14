Social Service Groups To Extend Shelter Hours To Help Oklahoma Homeless
OKLAHOMA CITY - Social service groups are planning ahead of Oklahoma’s next cold front.
When overnight temperatures drop below freezing this winter, Oklahoma City’s homeless will have more access to shelters.
Sixteen Oklahoma City social service groups are working together to expand overnight shelter accessibility for the homeless. Overflow beds will be provided for men, women, and children looking for warm places to sleep.
“The City of Oklahoma City, along with United Way and the Homeless Alliance, got the service providers together that serve the homeless. And we have all agreed to kind of pitch in together and serve the street homeless,” said Erin Goodin, Interim President of City Rescue Mission.
Groups like, the Salvation Army, Be the Change, Jesus House and City Rescue Mission are involved in the collaboration.
“We're making sure that all of them have a place to stay when it's really cold,” said Goodin.
Shelters across the state are still in serious need of donations since winter did come early this year. They're asking for gear like coats, hats, gloves, and sleeping bags.
Participating Service Organizations Include:
- Salvation Army - 1001 N. Pennsylvania Ave., (405) 246-1133, 90 overflow beds for men, women and families, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- City Rescue Mission - 800 W. California Ave. (women’s entrance) or 914 W California Ave. (men’s entrance), (405) 232-2709, 40 overflow beds (20 for men, 20 for women, women with children not turned away). Beds open at 40 degrees. 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for women and children and 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. for men, or check-in at 6 p.m. when below 30 degrees.
- Jesus House - 1335 W. Sheridan Ave., (405) 232-7164, 14 overflow beds for men only, signup 1-4:30 p.m.
- Grace Rescue Mission - 2205 Exchange Ave., (405) 232-5756, 20 overflow beds for men only, hours not yet available.
- Sanctuary Women’s Development Center - 2133 SW. 11th Street, (405) 526-2321, 20 overflow beds for women and children only, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Sisu Youth - 3131 N Pennsylvania Ave., (405) 459-7478, five overflow beds for ages 14-22, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. (check-in from 7-8 p.m.).
- Be The Change - 5415 S Shartel Ave. Suite 159, (405) 434-2585, 10 overflow beds for ages 14-25, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. with 10 p.m. curfew.
- American Red Cross of Oklahoma
- Catholic Charities
- City Care
- Feed the Children
- HeartLine
- Homeless Alliance
- Positive Tomorrows
- United Way of Central Oklahoma