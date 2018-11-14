OKLAHOMA CITY - Social service groups are planning ahead of Oklahoma’s next cold front.

When overnight temperatures drop below freezing this winter, Oklahoma City’s homeless will have more access to shelters.

Sixteen Oklahoma City social service groups are working together to expand overnight shelter accessibility for the homeless. Overflow beds will be provided for men, women, and children looking for warm places to sleep.

“The City of Oklahoma City, along with United Way and the Homeless Alliance, got the service providers together that serve the homeless. And we have all agreed to kind of pitch in together and serve the street homeless,” said Erin Goodin, Interim President of City Rescue Mission.

Groups like, the Salvation Army, Be the Change, Jesus House and City Rescue Mission are involved in the collaboration.

“We're making sure that all of them have a place to stay when it's really cold,” said Goodin.

Shelters across the state are still in serious need of donations since winter did come early this year. They're asking for gear like coats, hats, gloves, and sleeping bags.

Participating Service Organizations Include: