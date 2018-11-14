News
Police Arrest Suspect After Chase In NW OKC
Wednesday, November 14th 2018, 1:39 PM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after an officer was involved in a reported shots fired call.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon near NW 76 and Council Road.
A police officer was chasing a person when an officer thought he heard shots being fired.
Police arrested the person at the scene and they do not think any shots were fired at the officer.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.