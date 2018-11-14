News
Explosion Destroys Large Garage In Chouteau
Wednesday, November 14th 2018, 10:37 AM CST
Updated:
CHOUTEAU, Oklahoma - An explosion destroyed a large garage in Chouteau Wednesday morning.
Mayes County emergency crews, the Pryor Creek Fire Department and Pryor Police are at the scene of the fire which is across from GRDA in the 300 block of Pryor Creek Loop.
Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed the explosion leveled a large garage of home near the Neosho River north of Highway 412. Wreckage of the building is strewn across the property and on top of other buildings.
So far there are no reports of any injuries.
Authorities say no one was inside the shop, which was about 30 feet by 40 feet in size. They say there were ATVs, tools and a log splitter inside.
The Mayes County Sheriff's Office has been called in to assist.