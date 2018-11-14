News - Breaking News
Officials Give 'All Clear' After Investigating Suspicious Package In NW OKC
Wednesday, November 14th 2018, 9:07 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials have given the "all clear" after they investigated a suspicious package in northwest Oklahoma City.
The incident was reported Wednesday morning near NW 22nd Street and May Avenue.
Oklahoma City police and the bomb squad were investigating.
Officials were reportedly investigating a briefcase.
Nearby Taft Middle School was placed on lockout during the investigation, school officials said.
