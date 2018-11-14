News
Eugene Field Elementary Closed Wednesday For Heat Repair
OKLAHOMA CITY - Eugene Field Elementary School will be closed Wednesday for heat repair to the school.
School officials said ONG will make repairs to a gas line that left the school with no heat.
The OKCPS food truck will be on site at the school from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for breakfast and then from 10 a.m. to noon for lunch. Students are staff are welcome to visit the food truck for meals while school is closed.
Eugene Field staff will still report to work Wednesday.