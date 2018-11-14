Eugene Field Elementary Closed Again Thursday For Heat Repair
OKLAHOMA CITY - Eugene Field Elementary School will be closed once again on Thursday, Nov.15 for heat repair to the school.
Classes have been cancelled for students at Eugene Field Elementary again tomorrow - Thursday, November 15th. Our apologies for the late notice, but the issue still has not been corrected. Food truck will be at the school again to provide meals to students from 8am-noon. https://t.co/WX15w6ldxv— OKC Public Schools (@OKCPS) November 15, 2018
School officials said ONG will make repairs to a gas line that left the school with no heat.
The OKCPS food truck will be on site at the school from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for breakfast and then from 10 a.m. to noon for lunch. Students are staff are welcome to visit the food truck for meals while school is closed.
Eugene Field staff will still report to work.