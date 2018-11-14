News
Firefighters Extinguish House Fire In SE OKC
Wednesday, November 14th 2018, 6:22 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters have extinguished a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City.
Officials arrived at the scene near southeast 42nd Street and south Stiles Avenue just after 6 a.m.
Crews report the fire started on the patio and spread to the attic. At one point the attic was fully involved, according to authorities.
The occupants of the home were evacuated.
