Northbound I-35 Closed North Of Purcell Due To Jack-Knifed Semi
Wednesday, November 14th 2018, 6:14 AM CST
Officials are responding to an accident involving a semi in McClain County.
Officials report all lanes of I-35 northbound are closed at Johnson Road (mile marker 98) just north of Purcell in McClain County. The closure will likely last through the morning commute and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
