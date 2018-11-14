Chick-Fil-A Partners With DoorDash To Offer Delivery Service In Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - You can now "Eat Mor Chikin" than ever before as Chick-Fil-A and DoorDash announced its teaming with DoorDash to make deliveries to customers in Oklahoma City.
The restaurant company announced official delivery for more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide as part of a partnership with DoorDash, the on-demand destination connecting customers to their favorite national and local businesses.
“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”
Deliveries will be made to customers within a 10-minute radius of participating restaurants. The delivery service started Tuesday.
Oklahoma City residents can download the DoorDash app or visit www.doordash.com to place an order at select locations.