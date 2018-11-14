Weather - Earthquake
3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Residents In Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A 3.3. magnitude earthquake shook up residents in Payne County, Tuesday evening.
According to the USGS, the earthquake struck at 9:08 p.m. It's epicenter was located about 0.6 miles southwest of Morrison, 12 miles north of Stillwater, 28 miles south of Ponca City, 36 miles northeast of Guthrie, and 63 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.
The earthquake was approximately 2.5 miles deep.
At this time, there are no reported damages or injuries associated with this quake.