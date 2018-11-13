News
OKC School Board Votes To Name Center After NAACP Leader Clara Luper
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City School Board unanimously voted to name their new administration building after NAACP leader Clara Luper Tuesday.
The Board unanimously voted to name the new administration building The Clara Luper Center for Educational Services. We thank everyone who helped make this happen and we look forward to opening the new facility in 2019. pic.twitter.com/n53ShHOn1b— OKC Public Schools (@OKCPS) November 14, 2018
The building will be named The Clara Luper Center For Educational Services.
Luper was a teacher and activist who led 13 youths in peaceful protests against segregation in drug stores.