Mother Fights For Justice After Daughter's Shooting Death In McLoud
McLOUD, Oklahoma - The mother of a 16-year-old girl shot to death, allegedly by the hands of her friends, is pushing for additional charges.
Kaylen Thomas was shot in the head inside a home on East Heritage Park Road in McLoud on October 5.
A witness on scene heard the shot and rushed to the home to help.
Kaylen later died at the hospital.
Kaylen’s mother, Cynthia Thomas, met with the Pottawatomie County district attorney Tuesday to get answers about the case.
“We've obviously never been through something so horrific in our lives,” said Thomas. “We needed some information on how things are going to be handled.”
A 15-year-old girl has been charged with manslaughter as a youthful offender in Kaylen's death. Her bail was set at $20,000.
Court documents also list several witnesses involved in the investigation, including parents and law enforcement.
The other 17-year-old suspect faces a felony juvenile delinquent charge of Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Manslaughter.
Punishment Thomas says is not harsh enough.
“I don't think it’s being taken seriously enough, or the bond would be higher,” said Thomas. “How can someone take someone's life and it means so little to give them such a low bond where they even have a chance to walk the street?”
As the justice system is put to work, family takes comfort in their involvement. A family that would do anything for just a few last words.
“I love you so much and I miss you every day,” said Thomas. “I’ll never stop fighting for you.”
It is possible both suspects could be charged with additional crimes as police continue to investigate.
The 15-year-old is due back in court at the end of November. The 17-year-old is expected before a judge in January 2019.