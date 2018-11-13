Superintendent On Future School Closures In OKC: 'That's A Given'
OKLAHOMA CITY - Community members gave the Oklahoma Public Schools superintendent an earful on school consolidation.
“We don’t need this community to know this district has given up on them,” said one person at the community meeting at Douglas High School.
The meeting held Monday, November 13, was the last of five meetings.
In January 2019, a committee of professional educators and community leaders will present three solutions for the superintendent's “Pathway to Greatness” plan.
Right now, the district is operating at just over 60 percent capacity.
In March 2019, the superintendent will have the final say which plan will be presented to the school board.
“At the end of the process, we will have to close some schools. That’s a given,” says Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel.
Dr. McDaniel says the process is half way done. He says decisions will include deciding on a bond in areas where schools are over capacity.
Those three proposals will be presented at more community meetings starting in January.