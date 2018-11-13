Benefit Event Planned In Memory Of Slain Beggs Teens
BEGGS, Oklahoma - Two Beggs High School students were laid to rest on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after deputies say the teens were shot and killed by their mother.
The community is stepping up to help the family.
Sonya Richardson is leading the charge to plan a benefit on December 1st to help Nikole Toliver, the only survivor of the triple shooting that killed her brother and sister.
The school district canceled classes for the day so students could attend the memorial service.
Richardson also attended the funerals and says the benefit event is starting to come together.
“It’s just amazing that there’s so much kindness in the world after all of the negativity we wake up to daily,” she said.
The benefit will be at Collective Church in Glenpool on December 1st.
Richardson says 20 to 30 vendors are planning to participate and she’s making arrangements for more. She says there will also be a bake sale, silent auction, cake walk, food trucks, and carnival games.
Vendor applications are available on the Toliver Benefit Facebook page.