City Of Yukon Kicks Off Its Holiday Festivities This Weekend
YUKON, Oklahoma - The City Of Yukon kicks off its holiday festivities, including the staple “Christmas in the Park” this weekend.
Christmas in the Park opens at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 17, and will run from 6 to 11 p.m. every night through New Year's Eve. Motorists drive along miles of illuminated trails to enjoy over 450 lighted displays and over four million Christmas lights.
The Christmas in the Park tour spans across three parks, Yukon City Park, Freedom Trail Playground and Chisholm Trail Park. The City says its also added “selfie stations” scattered throughout the parks.
Rides on the Santa Express Train are available for $2 per person at the Chisholm Trail Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night through News Year’s Eve, weather permitting.
The city will also be hosting its annual “Chill Your Cheeks 5K Run”, “Jingle Walk” and opening the “Kringle Karnival”.
For more information on all of the activities, click here.