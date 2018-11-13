Search Continues For Missing McLoud Man After Weather Delays
McLOUD, Oklahoma - Crews have resumed the search for a McLoud man who went missing exactly one month ago. The search resumes after crews were forced to suspend the search Monday because of weather.
The search for Wesley Stillsmoking turned to the Cedar Crest area of Mayes County when he was spotted on a trail camera in the area near Locust Grove. Stillsmoking was caught on the trail camera on October 12, but the camera’s owner didn’t see the photo until two weeks later.
After days of searching, Stillsmoking’s car was located a mile away from where he was seen on the camera. They had to call off the search Monday because of the snowy weather mixed with the tough terrain in the area.
The plan is to do a grid search with the 75 to 100 people on foot, spreading a mile wide and heading north to the area where Stillsmoking was seen on a trail camera. Deputies said they will be using helicopters, drones, and cadaver dogs to help search the two square-mile area.
"The odds push more towards a recovery versus a rescue at this point because of the time that's went by. So, I have to think of what's best for the whole safety of the situation," said Mayes County Sheriff Mike Reed.
Sheriff Reed said the steep terrain, thick brush, and rocks will make this a tough search but they are determined to find Stillsmoking.
Reported By: News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter