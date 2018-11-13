Man Accused Of Assault, Exposing Himself, Trying To Break Into NW OKC Homes
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man was arrested after he was accused of chasing a boy on a bike and trying to break into homes in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
Westley Baxley, 28, was arrested Sunday on complaints of indecent exposure and assault.
Police received multiple calls about 3:40 p.m. to the area of NW 34 Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in reference to a naked man causing many disturbances.
A 16-year-old boy said he was riding his bike to church when he noticed a man across the street yell at him. The man ran across the street and tried to hit the boy, police said.
Then, the man went to NW 34 Street, pulled down his pants, exposed his penis and started humping the ground, another person told police.
The man reportedly got up and started banging on the door of a house and tried to hump it, according to the incident report.
The man then ran across the street to another home and tried to kick the homeowner. The homeowner told police he was able to get the man away from his home and detained the man until officers arrived.
Officers detained Baxley who began to make lewd comments toward the officers, most of which "made no sense," according to the incident report.
Baxley was taken to the Oklahoma County jail where he said he was under the influence of meth and marijuana, according to the incident report.