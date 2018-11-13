OCPD: Store Owner Shoots Out Tires After Confronting Man About Bogus Checks
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man was arrested after a store owner confronted the man about bogus checks leading to the owner shooting out the man's tires, police said.
John Newberry, 39, was arrested on a larceny by false pretense complaint on Friday.
Police were called about 11 a.m. Friday in reference to a white collar crime being committed at La Paz International in the 4900 block of NW 23 Street.
The owner said he handcuffed the man and shot the tires out of the suspect's vehicle, police said.
When officers arrived, the owner said the man tried to cash a check. The owner said he had previous problems with people cashing bad checks and realized the check the man was cashing was a bad check.
The owner said he confronted the man with a gun and told the female driver to get out of the vehicle. When the car tried to drive away, the owner said he shot out driver's side front and rear tires.
A bank employee confirmed the check the man was trying to cash was a counterfeit, police said.
Newberry was given a city citation was released at the scene.