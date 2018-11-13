News
Firefighters Extinguish House Fire In SW OKC
Tuesday, November 13th 2018, 10:10 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters extinguished a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City, Tuesday morning.
Crews were called to the scene near southwest 149th Street and Vicki Drive around 10 a.m. Crews reported visible smoke upon arrival.
After a quick search of the structure, firefighters contained the fire and found no occupants inside.
There were no reports of injuries.
Officials have not determined what caused the fire.
