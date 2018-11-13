ODOT Prepares For Winter Weather Challenges
OKLAHOMA CITY - As cold temperatures continue, The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is sending out a warning for drivers.
The danger comes from the hard-to-see black ice and other slick spots on the roadway.
Black ice refers to frozen, hard to see areas of road which often appear transparent.
There are still wet roads remaining after Monday's snow and rain across the Oklahoma City surrounding areas.
In Garfield County, ODOT crews plowed a section of SH-45 between the Alfalfa County line and the town of Carrier.
ODOT crews said they will continue to monitor and treat highways as needed. Bridges and overpasses freeze faster than normal roadways and drivers are encouraged to use caution.
ODOT representatives also said commuters should plan extra travel time, and allow adequate space between vehicles to allow a safe braking distance.
If you see road clearing trucks, ODOT recommends staying about 200 feet behind them.