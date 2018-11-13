3 Officers Placed On Routine Administrative Leave In Fatal SW OKC Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police have released more details involving an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.
Police said the suspect left the scene with a tracking device from the business. Officers were given a description of the suspect and located him using the tracking device.
Officers Drake Carder, Joshua Gershon and Corey Adams located the suspect near southwest 44th Street and south Walker Avenue, and chased him north across the street.
Officers said they gave verbal commands telling him, “Don’t reach for it.” Officers discharged their weapons and struck the suspect.
The suspect fell to the ground and EMSA was called to provide medical attention.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officers Carder, Gershon and Adams have been placed on paid administrative leave.