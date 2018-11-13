OKLAHOMA CITY - Bitterly cold Tuesday morning!

The wind chill will be dangerously cold a day after Oklahoma City saw record snowfall. 

Watch out for slick spots in northwest Oklahoma. 

The pattern will dry out and we will move into a warming pattern by late week.

Another big cold front arrives this weekend taking temps from the 60s Friday to the 30s Sunday. It looks dry at this point. 

We will warm back up next week.

Thanksgiving is looking wet. Black Friday will start cold for early morning shoppers! An active pattern will take us through the holiday weekend.