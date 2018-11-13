Brutal Wind Chill Tuesday, Not Much Of A Warm-Up By Afternoon
OKLAHOMA CITY - Bitterly cold Tuesday morning!
The wind chill will be dangerously cold a day after Oklahoma City saw record snowfall.
YESTERDAY'S SNOWFALL: The snowfall we saw yesterday was record setting. The previous record was a trace. The bigger story is we doubled up on the snowfall from all of last Season!@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/Vs1A8zsQH3— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) November 13, 2018
Watch out for slick spots in northwest Oklahoma.
Cooooold start to your Tuesday! Bundle up the babies! Not much of a warm up this afternoon. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/jmEeSciuiM— Lacey Swope (@LaceySwope) November 13, 2018
The pattern will dry out and we will move into a warming pattern by late week.
Another big cold front arrives this weekend taking temps from the 60s Friday to the 30s Sunday. It looks dry at this point.
9 DAY: BITTERLY COLD OUT THE DOOR! A warming trend expected late week. Another cold blast and possibly some winter precip for the state expected this weekend. Warming back up and a little wet heading into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/f1hDCK2nf8— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) November 13, 2018
We will warm back up next week.
Thanksgiving is looking wet. Black Friday will start cold for early morning shoppers! An active pattern will take us through the holiday weekend.