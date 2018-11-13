Program To Pay Entrepreneurs Thousands To Move To Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The George Kaiser Family Foundation is launching a new program to get young entrepreneurs to move to the City of Tulsa.
It's called Tulsa Remote.
The program will pay $10,000 to anyone 18 or over who can meet the following requirements...
- You have to be able to move to Tulsa within 6 months.
- You have to have full-time remote employment, meaning you work outside of a traditional office or from home or be self-employed full time.
- You also have to be eligible to work in the U.S.
If selected, you'll get office space at 36-Degrees North, a discount on a downtown apartment and access to community events and meet-ups.
And as for the $10,000, the foundation says that they will give you upfront money to help you relocate, a monthly stipend, and then the rest of the money at the end of the first year.
Ultimately, the website says this program is to bring talented and bright people to Tulsa so they can collaborate and network together and to ultimately make the city a better place.
If you or you know someone who would be interested, visit Tulsa Remote.