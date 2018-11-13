California's 'Camp Fire' Deadliest In State History
SACRAMENTO, California - Strong winds had been blowing again Monday in California, bringing with them bad news for millions of people hoping to avoid some of the most destructive wildfires the state has ever seen. Whipping winds and tinder-dry conditions threaten areas statewide through the rest of the week, fire officials warned.
Officials said it could take weeks to fully contain the deadly wildfires raging across Northern and Southern California. So far, at least 44 people have been killed, making it the deadliest wildfire in California history.
The so-called "Camp Fire" alone has burned more than 6,400 structures, making the Northern California blaze also the most destructive fire in state history. Thousands more structures were in danger.
The "Camp Fire" is one of three major wildfires burning in the state. The "Woolsey Fire" and "Hill Fire" are burning northwest of Los Angeles.
The Butte County sheriff's office said 13 more bodies have been discovered Monday, bringing the death toll from the "Camp Fire" to 42 in Northern California. It's now considered the deadliest wildfire in California's history.
The Butte County sheriff's office said four victims have been positively identified and their families have been notified. Some 228 people remain missing.
The sheriff's office said 150 more search and rescuers will arrive Tuesday. There will be 13 search/recovery teams, including three anthropology teams. Officials have requested two portable mortuaries from military.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service noted there is no sign of rain in the forecast through this week and possibly into Thanksgiving.
The California Highway Patrol said there are numerous vehicles blocking roadways and said about 60 have been cleared.
Officials have launched a website where residents can view an online damage assessment map. They said data is subject to change as information is gathered and verified. Addresses may be entered in the search bar to find a specific location, they said.
The Butte County sheriff's office said no new evacuation orders have been issued as of Monday night. But they urged residents to be vigilant.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.