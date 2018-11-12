Crime
Police Investigating After Officer-Involved Shooting In SW OKC
Monday, November 12th 2018, 6:04 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Oklahoma City.
According to reports, the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Southwest 44th Street around 5:50 p.m. Monday, November 12.
OKC Police says this all started as a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect. The suspect was shot by officers, and no others were hurt.
