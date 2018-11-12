OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Oklahoma City.

According to reports, the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Southwest 44th Street around 5:50 p.m. Monday, November 12. 

OKC Police says this all started as a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect. The suspect was shot by officers, and no others were hurt.

