Helicopter Landing Goes Awry At Veterans Day Memorial Parade In Norman
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The City of Norman is investigating an incident that sent one person to the hospital after the landing of a Chinook helicopter went awry.
According to the report, several onlookers were knocked down by the force of the wind generated by the Chinook as it attempted to land Sunday afternoon during the Veterans Day Memorial Parade and Ceremony.
Editor's note: News 9 viewer Dale Magnin shot video of the Chinook landing. It is posted at the top of this story.
Official say one person was taken to the hospital.
Norman Mayor Lynne Miller, who attended the parade and ceremony, released a statement saying:
“The City of Norman takes the concerns expressed by those involved very seriously. We will study the incident and encourage event organizers and volunteer participants to take additional needed precautions in the future that ensure an incident like this does not happen again. The safety of citizens and parade patrons is always a top priority for the city.”