EMSA is responding to weather related injuries and crashes as the first winter storm of the season sweeps through the state.

Monday Nov. 12 was a record breaking first snowfall of the year.

At this time EMSA has responded to two cold exposure calls, and two weather related falls, with two people being taken to the hospital.

As of noon, there have been ten crashes with four people being taken to the hospital.

