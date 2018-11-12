News
EMSA: Multiple Injuries Reported After First Winter Storm Of The Season
EMSA is responding to weather related injuries and crashes as the first winter storm of the season sweeps through the state.
Monday Nov. 12 was a record breaking first snowfall of the year.
SNOW RECORD BROKEN! @fly_okc recorded 0.7" of snow today, breaking our old record of a Trace back in 2000. This is the most snow in OKC since January 6, 2017 when we picked up 1.6". #okwx #snowvember @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/DPMuh2QvfW— Matt Mahler (@themahler) November 12, 2018
At this time EMSA has responded to two cold exposure calls, and two weather related falls, with two people being taken to the hospital.
As of noon, there have been ten crashes with four people being taken to the hospital.
