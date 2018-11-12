MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says deputies located a missing McLoud man's vehicle Sunday night.

The sheriff tells News On 6 it appears Wesley Stillsmoking, 75, drove into the brush next to a road and then walked away.  

Stillsmoking was last seen on Saturday, October 13th in McLoud.  A Silver Alert was issued a few days later.  

The search for Stillsmoking turned to Cedar Crest area of Mayes County in late October when he was spotted on a trail camera in the area.

Deputies, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and volunteers began searching for Stillsmoking but did not find him. 

A search planned for Monday, November 12, 2018 has been called off due to the weather.  The sheriff's office says a search will get underway Tuesday at 10 a.m. when weather conditions are expected to be better.