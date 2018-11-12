Winter Weather Road Conditions Updates Across Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - Snowfall across western and central Oklahoma was a factor in several traffic accidents early Monday.
Update, 8:45 a.m.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a crash involving a semi-truck along Interstate 40 in Caddo County at mile-marker 96. The westbound lanes are blocked at this time, troopers reported. Injuries are unknown.
The biggest wreck of the morning was a semi-rollover at Interstate 40 and Choctaw Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesman Capt. Paul Timmons said that the westbound side of I-40 is back open and starting to get moving again. The eastbound inside lane is again open, too.
According to officials, the semi at Choctaw Road was hauling 10,000 lbs. of fresh food. It hit the center median and overturned.
Officials are unsure if the crash was weather related.
The worst conditions across Oklahoma are in the northwest part of the state, where heavier snow fell and started earlier in the morning. Timmons said that people in that part of the state tend to know what to do during a winter storm.
"Generally, when the weather is bad in that part of the state, people tend to stay home," Timmons said.
Edmond Road Conditions Report, 6 A.M., Monday November 12:
Crews responded to a 4-car crash near I-44 and Northwest Expressway before 7 a.m. The roadway is now clear.
Other reported accidents around the city include:
- 6701 South Western Avenue
- 701 South Morgan Road
- 9300 South I-44 headed northbound
- SW 104th & I-44