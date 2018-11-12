Tulsans March On Despite Cancelled Veterans Day Parade
TULSA, Oklahoma - Monday’s winter weather canceled one of Tulsa's oldest and largest traditions, the Veterans Day parade. Organizers called it off because of safety concerns but that didn't stop some proud patriots from showing their support.
The 100th Tulsa Veterans Parade might have officially been canceled but veterans and supporters still took to the streets of Downtown Tulsa to say thank you. 4,000 people were expected to be in Downtown for the annual Veterans Day parade Monday, a 100-year-old tradition also known as one of the country's largest.
But as the winter storm hit the city, Tulsa VFW Commander Joshua Stark knew he had to make a decision after two-thirds of the parade canceled.
“I was left with one-third of the parade and at that time I talked to my staff and TPD and I went ahead and canceled the parade," said Starks.
But an official cancelation wasn't enough to stop some people from marching.
"Nothing was going to stop us ma'am we were going to do this no matter what and with the veterans, we have here in Tulsa they are hardcore and they were going to do it, so we went ahead and went out there today," said Starks.
Even 96-year-old Marina Metevelis, Tulsa's own "Rosie the Riveter”, drove through the storm to get downtown and thank our veterans.
"I can't believe they did a parade. If anyone needs to be on the role of honor it needs to be the bunch here," said Metevelis.
And even though the streets of Tulsa weren't *packed with people - folks like Bryan White took a few minutes out of his DAY to watch the parade pass by.
"For the veterans just because they are out here I want to be out here, and my family served, I served, and my son served and it’s just ... it’s our day," said Bryan White.
"Today went the way it was supposed to go. Even though it breaks my heart that it wasn’t as big, we had over 4,000 people scheduled and registered in the parade, but I am glad that people we had came down there and we made it happen today," Starks said.
This year's parade would have honored all veterans with the theme "100 Years of Honor and Service," commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
The parades in Claremore and Wagoner scheduled for Monday morning were also canceled due to weather.