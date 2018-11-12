First Snow Of Season Falls Across Western, Central Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - The first winter storm of 2018 has come to Oklahoma.
Snow has been falling across western Oklahoma throughout the overnight hours and in Oklahoma City since early Monday morning. A handful of accidents have been reported across the city, but the worst accident in the area so far has been a crash along Interstate 40 and Choctaw Road.
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne says that temperatures won't get too far below freezing and that the snow will taper off later this morning. Anything that falls and sticks this morning will refreeze Monday night when temperatures do get well below freezing.
See Also: Weather Videos
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has their trucks ready for the roads. ODOT has 500 trucks and crews across the state.
A travel advisory is in effect for much of central and northern parts of Oklahoma until noon Monday.
The City of Oklahoma City posted a map showing which streets will watched the most during the winter season.