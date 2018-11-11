Death Toll Jumps In California Wildfires, Federal Aid Requested
LOS ANGELES - The death toll from wildfires ravaging on both ends of California has risen to at least 29, after remains of several more people have been found Sunday. The so-called "Camp Fire" leveled nearly the entire city of Paradise, scorching thousands of homes and leaving its business district in ruins. More than 200 people are still missing after the wildfire decimated the town of about 27,000.
The "Camp Fire," which began Thursday, destroyed more than 6,700 structures, almost all of them homes. It is considered the most destructive fire in state history.
"We are doing everything we possibly can to identify those remains and make contact with the next of kin so we can return the remains to the family," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Saturday.
In Southern California, the "Woolsey Fire" tore through Malibu mansions and working-class suburban homes. Along with the Hill Fire, it prompted evacuation orders for more than 250,000 people.
Strong Santa Ana winds returned Sunday just as firefighters in Southern California were able to increase a containment line around the massive "Woolsey Fire," which has scorched more than 130 square miles, CBS Los Angeles reports.
The "Woolsey Fire" has been 25 percent contained, according to CalFire.
"The night before, firefighters were able to make a little bit of progress out there on the fire line and reinforced some of our containment lines," Fire Captain Tony Imbrenda, a public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said. "As you can see, we have another Santa Ana wind condition that has moved into the area overnight."
CalFire says there are nearly 5,000 fire personnel battling the blaze, along with 571 total fire engines, 91 fire crews and 21 helicopters.