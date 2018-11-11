OSBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting In Wagoner
WAGONER, Oklahoma - Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley has requested OSBI investigate an officer-involved shooting in Wagoner
According to OSBI around 9:15 Sunday morning a Wagoner police officer saw a person driving erratically. The vehicle was stopped at 201 South Inola Avenue in Wagoner. According to OSBI the driver, Elisha Edward Kelley, exited his truck and refused to follow verbal commands. He then became combative and reportedly charged at the officer.
OSBI says the officer fired several times and the suspect was hit several times. Kelley was taken to Wagoner Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. OSBI said they will report their findings to the District Attorney's Office to determine if the shooting was justified.
The name of the officer has not been revealed.