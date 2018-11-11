Mr. Trump has repeatedly branded himself a "nationalist," despite criticism from some that the term has negative connotations. At a news conference last week, Mr. Trump defended his use of the phrase. "You know what the word is? I love our country," he said, adding: "You have nationalists. You have globalists. I also love the world and I don't mind helping the world, but we have to straighten out our country first. We have a lot of problems."