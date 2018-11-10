• Sooner Fan Fest will be held in the Rhyne Hall parking lot directly east of McCasland Field House, opening at 10:30 a.m. and concluding at 2 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Boomer and Sooner, and have their photos taken with the Bedlam trophy, Sooner Schooner, the mascots and members of the OU spirit squads. Other elements at Fan Fest this week include a GoVision jumbotron showing other games across the country, a photo booth, an inflatable football toss and an autograph sessions with the OU men's gymnastics team (12:30-1:30). Food will be available from the following food trucks: The Meating Place, Midway Deli and Phill Me Up Cheesesteaks. And the Sooner Radio Network (flagship 107.7 The Franchise) will be broadcasting live from Fan Fest from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. with Toby Rowland, Merv Johnson, Chris Plank, Teddy Lehman and Rufus Alexander.