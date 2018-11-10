Game Notes: Cowboy Football Visits Oklahoma For Bedlam Matchup
The Basics
The Oklahoma State football team (5-4 overall; 2-4 Big 12) heads to Norman Saturday to face No. 6/6 Oklahoma (8-1 overall; 5-1 Big 12) at 2:30 p.m.
On the Air
The game will be televised by ABC with Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Todd McShay on the call. The contest will also be carried live on the Cowboy Radio Network, with Dave Hunziker handling play-by-play, John Holcomb providing analysis and Robert Allen reporting from the sideline. Fans outside of the Cowboy Radio Network can listen to the OSU broadcast for free through TuneIn Radio or the TuneIn Radio app.
In the Rankings
The Cowboys are not ranked in the Associated Press Poll or the USA Today Coaches Poll this week, but they have been ranked in at least one poll in 29 of the last 34 weeks of rankings, dating back to week 10 of the 2016 season. OSU reached a 2018 season-high of No. 15 in both polls during week four this year, and has now been ranked in the top 15 of the A.P. poll at some point in 10 of the past 11 seasons. Oklahoma is No. 6 in both major polls.
The Bedlam Series
Saturday's game marks the 113th edition of the Bedlam game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma and the 109th consecutive season the teams have faced each other. OU leads the all-time series 86-19-7, and leads the series in Norman, 41-10-2. The Cowboys' last win came in 2014 when they defeated the Sooners in overtime in Norman, 38-35. The Bedlam Series is an all-sports competition between the two schools, with every head-to-head matchup worth one point. OSU has won the all-sports series for five consecutive years, capturing the 2017-18 series by an 18-10 score to post the largest margin of victory since the scoring system was implemented in the 1999-2000 academic year.
Oklahoma State From a Distance
Oklahoma State is 5-4 on the season and is coming off of a 35-31 loss on the road at Baylor that came down to the final play of the game. The loss ended the possibility of a fourth-consecutive 10-win season for the Cowboys, but OSU is still just one win from becoming bowl eligible for a school-record 13th consecutive year. That streak is the 10th-longest active streak in the nation. This year's Cowboys have a signature win over then-No. 6 Texas (Gundy's seventh win over an A.P. top-10 opponent as coach at OSU) and a second quality win over then-No. 17 Boise State. OSU ranks 10th in FBS in total offense, as fifth-year quarterback Taylor Cornelius ranks 10th nationally in passing yards in his first year as a starter. With 105 rushing yards Saturday, running back Justice Hill would become the second player in OSU history and ninth in Big 12 history to record three 1,000-yard rushing seasons. ReceiverTylan Wallace has also put his mark on the record books. He surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the year last week and now ranks No. 4 in FBS with 1,062 this season. His six 100-yard games on the year are also tied with Dez Bryant for the second-most in a season by an OSU underclassman. The Cowboys have made their living up front defensively this season, leading the nation with 3.67 sacks per game and ranking 11th nationally with 7.9 tackles for loss per game. Defensive end Jordan Brailford has been the biggest contributor, ranking fifth in FBS with 1.0 sacks per game and sixth in FBS with 1.7 tackles for loss per game. Linebacker Justin Phillips is the leader of the unit from the linebacker spot, as the fifth-year senior has 22 career starts to lead the defense, including each of the past 20 games. He also leads the team statistically with 66 total tackles and 47 solo stops. He also dots the stat line with sacks, pass break ups, QB hurries, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries.
An Oklahoma State Win Would...
• Make OSU bowl eligible for its 13th consecutive season, extending a school record. The streak is also the 10th-longest active bowl streak in the nation.
• Mark OSU's fifth straight in games vs. opponents ranked in the top 25 of the A.P. poll.
• Mark Mike Gundy's eighth career win over an AP top-10 opponent and the 19th in OSU history.
• Mark OSU's second win over an A.P. top-six team this season.
• Give OSU wins in two of its past three visits to Norman and three of its past eight games vs. OU.
• Improve the Cowboys to 24-8 in their last 32 games and 38-13 in their last 51 games overall.
• Make the Cowboys 86-20-7 all-time vs. Oklahoma.
• Improve Mike Gundy's record in Big 12 games to 72-46.
• Make OSU 7-2 in its past nine true road games and 17-4 in its past 21 true road games.
• Improve the Cowboys to 53-25 in Big 12 Conference games since 2010.
Notable Streaks and Trends Entering the Game
• Oklahoma State has won 23 of its last 31 games overall.
• OSU is 16-4 in its last 20 games decided by less than 10 points.
• OSU has won 20 of its last 21 games when leading at halftime, dating to Sept. 17, 2016.
• Justice Hill has a rushing touchdown in 13 of his last 15 games.
• Justice Hill has rushed for at least 100 yards in five of nine games this season, in 12 of his last 19 games and in 16 of his last 26 games. He has 19 100-yard rushing games in his career.
• Matt Ammendola has made 24 of his last 29 field goal attempts, and 26 of his last 32 tries.
• OSU has won three straight overtime games.
• OSU has had at least one 100-yard receiver in 11 of its last 14 games.
• OSU has had a 100-yard rusher in 14 of its last 23 games.
• OSU has outrushed its opponent in 16 of its last 23 games and in 18 of its last 26 games.
• Oklahoma State has won 37 of its last 50 games overall, dating back to the end of the 2014 season.
• OSU has forced at least one turnover in 34 of its last 36 games and in 43 of the last 46 games, dating to 2015.
• Dating back to 2005, the Cowboys have won 35 of their last 37 games when not committing a turnover.
• Dating back to 2008, the Cowboys have won 58 of their last 63 games when winning the turnover battle.
• Dillon Stoner has at least one catch in each of his last 21 games.