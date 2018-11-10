Oklahoma State is 5-4 on the season and is coming off of a 35-31 loss on the road at Baylor that came down to the final play of the game. The loss ended the possibility of a fourth-consecutive 10-win season for the Cowboys, but OSU is still just one win from becoming bowl eligible for a school-record 13th consecutive year. That streak is the 10th-longest active streak in the nation. This year's Cowboys have a signature win over then-No. 6 Texas (Gundy's seventh win over an A.P. top-10 opponent as coach at OSU) and a second quality win over then-No. 17 Boise State. OSU ranks 10th in FBS in total offense, as fifth-year quarterback Taylor Cornelius ranks 10th nationally in passing yards in his first year as a starter. With 105 rushing yards Saturday, running back Justice Hill would become the second player in OSU history and ninth in Big 12 history to record three 1,000-yard rushing seasons. ReceiverTylan Wallace has also put his mark on the record books. He surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the year last week and now ranks No. 4 in FBS with 1,062 this season. His six 100-yard games on the year are also tied with Dez Bryant for the second-most in a season by an OSU underclassman. The Cowboys have made their living up front defensively this season, leading the nation with 3.67 sacks per game and ranking 11th nationally with 7.9 tackles for loss per game. Defensive end Jordan Brailford has been the biggest contributor, ranking fifth in FBS with 1.0 sacks per game and sixth in FBS with 1.7 tackles for loss per game. Linebacker Justin Phillips is the leader of the unit from the linebacker spot, as the fifth-year senior has 22 career starts to lead the defense, including each of the past 20 games. He also leads the team statistically with 66 total tackles and 47 solo stops. He also dots the stat line with sacks, pass break ups, QB hurries, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries.