Downs Family Christmas Shares Winter Weather Concern
NORMAN, Oklahoma - It’s cold outside, and the forecast doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.
While many are hoping for a white Christmas, one metro family is asking the snow to hold off for just a bit.
For the past 12 years, the Downs family has created a winter wonderland of lights right in their own front yard. Chuck Downs said it’s their way to give back to the surrounding community.
As part of the ministry, optional food donations and monetary gifts are collected to benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
However, with recent rain and possible snow in the future, setting up thousands of lights will be tricky.
“We are kinda dealing with the weather issues already in set-up. Hopefully, we won't have to deal with it when the display starts running, but you just never know,” said Downs.
The family starts decorating Oct. 1, with opening night slated for Thanksgiving. Each day, they said they spend a minimum of four hours working on the lights.
While the Downs family races against the clock, Downs said they are used to this battle with mother nature.
They’ve experienced a soggy blue Christmas before.
“We were pushing people out, literally pushing people, out of the mud because it was such hard night to shut down,” he said.
But on a calm night, the shining lights are a beam of hope for so many.
Each year, the Downs family helps those struggling to buy food across the state.
“We are averaging 10,000 to 12,000 pounds of food, and between $40,000 and $50,000. We have been doing that with the food bank for at least 10 years now,” he said, “They calculate it in terms of meals donated and it's about 2.5 million meals at this point.”
So come all ye faithful, the family needs your support.
The display is open from Thanksgiving to January 6th.
Lights starts at 6 p.m. and end around midnight.
For updated information visit their Facebook page.