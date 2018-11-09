Man Arrested, Accused Of Stalking Woman In Downtown OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A drive home from work turned into a life-threatening situation for a metro woman. She called 911 to report a man aggressively following her through downtown Oklahoma City.
The St. Anthony Hospital nurse left work when she realized a truck was following her.
“This was not a domestic situation,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “This woman did not know this man at all.”
She attempted to elude the stranger by getting onto Interstate 40. However, the suspect, now identified as 47-year-old Michael Rambin, sped up and made strange hand gestures.
The woman got on the phone for help.
Caller: “I can’t get away from him, like not matter what way I go or how fast I get over. He’s like almost hitting cars following me.”
She reported Rambin was swerving through rush hour traffic, putting her and other drivers in danger. He continued behind her on the interstate for several more miles.
The dispatcher instructed the woman to the nearest officers.
911: “Go ahead and go north on Rockwell, and let’s maybe hit Reno and start going east.”
The caller told dispatch, Rambin’s behavior became even more bizarre and erratic.
Caller: “Now, he has his windows down, and he’s screaming out the window and pointing at people.”
Eventually, the shaken driver found police and officers pulled Rambin over near Reno and MacArthur. He was arrested on multiple complaints, including stalking and driving under the influence of drugs.
Officers later found a syringe with a brown liquid in Rambin’s car.
“She did the right thing,” said Knight. “She did not stop when he was motioning for her to pull over and she got police on the phone.”
Police said the suspect refused to take a DUI blood test and did not explain why he was purposely following the woman.