U.S. Marshals Continue Search For Okla. Fugitive Accused Of Killing Wife In 2013
Friday, November 9th 2018, 11:54 AM CST
Updated:
BLACKWELL, Oklahoma - The U.S. Marshals says they remain committed to finding an Oklahoma fugitive wanted for the murder of his wife in 2013.
According to authorities, on August 8, 2013, 29-year-old Janett Reyna was found stabbed in her apartment at 1013 South 10th Street in Blackwell, Oklahoma. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Investigators said her husband, Luis Octavio Frias, was named their primary suspect.
Reyna was the mother of Frias’ three children. The children were inside the apartment when their mother was stabbed. They were all taken into protective custody.
On Friday, November 9, 2018, the U.S. Marshals will hold a press conference releasing the latest details regarding the search for Frias.