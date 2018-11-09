Main St. Bridge Construction In Norman Almost Complete
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A major project that closed a portion of Main St. in Norman is almost complete.
Crews had just started work on the bridge that runs over Brookhaven Creek back in August when it was washed away. The city decided, at that point, to expedite the construction process and close the road for two to three months.
Around that time, city officials told News 9 they hoped to fully open Main St. back up around Thanksgiving.
With less than two weeks until the holiday, this is still the goal.
“The bridge will be open to traffic around Thanksgiving,” said the city’s engineer, Scott Sturtz. “And the rest of the work further down on the street will be done in June of 2019.”
The bridge project was one of three major construction areas in the city, but Sturtz said the others have wrapped up.
“We know that these projects are always difficult on the citizens of Norman, and we know getting this bridge open East/West will be important to the citizens in this area,” said Sturtz.
News 9 will update viewers as soon as the road is fully back open.