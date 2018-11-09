News
Injury Reported In SW OKC Auto-Ped Crash
Friday, November 9th 2018, 9:26 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - An injury was reported in a southwest Oklahoma City auto-pedestrian crash.
The crash happened near SW 134 and Western Avenue.
A teenage boy was crossing the street from school when he was hit by a vehicle, police said.
The boy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
The intersection was shut down while police investigated the crash.
