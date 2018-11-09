OKLAHOMA CITY - An injury was reported in a southwest Oklahoma City auto-pedestrian crash.

The crash happened near SW 134 and Western Avenue. 

A teenage boy was crossing the street from school when he was hit by a vehicle, police said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The intersection was shut down while police investigated the crash.

