Edmond Missing/Runaway Teens Found Safe, Police Say
Friday, November 9th 2018, 8:57 AM CST
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Edmond Police say two teenage girls who went missing in October have been located and are safe.
Police said Shakira Russell, 13 and Tiara Russell, 15 ran away from their Edmond home October 17. Both have been removed from the National crime Database as missing/runaways.
Both girls were adopted three years ago by Natalie and Kenneth Russell. They were shocked to discover their daughters ran away after just spending quality family time at the dinner table the night before.
The family immediately contacted police.
Edmond Police thanked the public for spreading the word to help find the girls.