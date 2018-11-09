Warr Acres Judge Finds Putnam City Coach Guilty Of Misdemeanor Assault
A Putnam City High School Football Coach was found guilty this week of misdemeanor simple assault and battery after being accused of slapping a student in the face on the football field.
The decision was made by a Warr Acres Municipal judge after both coach and student appeared in court.
Putnam City Mom Kori Lewis pursued the case against Coach Paul Wilson with her 14-year-old son Trey Johnson at her side.
Lewis said the assault took place during a football practice. The judge ruled he couldn't prove there was a slap but it was clear the coach put his hands on the student.
The victim claimed he texted his mom after the slap.
She provided News 9 with audio of what she describes as the conversation between her and Coach Wilson a few hours later.
In it, the coach claims he was just trying to get Trey's attention.
"I don't really remember what happened but that's kinda how I took it, is any of that accurate or no? You hit me you hit me hard, Oh I didn't, I apologize I didn't mean to hit him hard," the audio says.
The judge gave Coach Wilson a deferred sentence that includes a 30 day probationary period and court fees. If no issues arise during that time, the case is eligible to be dismissed.
Statement from Putnam City Schools
Nov. 18, 2018
A decision by a judge in Warr Acres municipal court on Wednesday night closes the matter of allegations by a district family against a Putnam City High School football coach.
In the course of explaining his decision, the judge said he did not believe the coach slapped a player, which is consistent with finding in investigations by Putnam City Campus Police and district administrators. The judge’s decision included the provision that the case will be dismissed if no other issues arise in the next 30 days.
The coach, school and district consider the situation resolved and look forward to the opportunity for all parties to move forward.