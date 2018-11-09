A decision by a judge in Warr Acres municipal court on Wednesday night closes the matter of allegations by a district family against a Putnam City High School football coach.

In the course of explaining his decision, the judge said he did not believe the coach slapped a player, which is consistent with finding in investigations by Putnam City Campus Police and district administrators. The judge’s decision included the provision that the case will be dismissed if no other issues arise in the next 30 days.

The coach, school and district consider the situation resolved and look forward to the opportunity for all parties to move forward.