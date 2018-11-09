Highs In The 40s Friday, Hard Freeze To Start Bedlam Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY - A frosty start to Friday!
Temps will remain below normal but some sunshine will return to end the week.
Bundle up! We're in for a chilly day with wind chills in the 30s. Tonight a hard freeze! Hope your Friday is off to a great start! #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/mZOHLHBI0Z— Lacey Swope (@LaceySwope) November 9, 2018
A hard freeze will usher in the coldest temps of the season Saturday morning.
A HARD FREEZE TONIGHT: OKC's first freeze will be a hard freeze. Make sure your house and vehicles are properly winterized. BE CAREFUL WITH SPACE HEATERS!!@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/MU3rpb2ouh— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) November 9, 2018
The Bedlam game looks cold and breezy. The next storm will approach the state on Sunday. Clouds will build and temps will feel cool. Monday morning rain is expected to re-develop and change to snow in the west and northwest.
Jed Castles— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) November 9, 2018
MONDAY SNOWFALL UPDATE: The winter storm is still on track for Monday. Guidance shows this to start as rain and some snow NW OK late Sunday into early Monday. Here are a few maps to clarify our current thoughts. @news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/SerD4Min0Y
This will change to snow across parts of central Oklahoma through the day as colder air moves in. Snowfall is expected especially areas northwest of I-44 with some heavy snow bands. Ground temps (50s) are very warm, so battle will be ongoing between the earth and the sky and should impact the snow totals.
Signs are pointing to some travel issues. Elevated surfaces will be the first to be impacted. As the colder air moves in that will allow some freezing on the roads. The Texas panhandle is showing the heaviest totals.
Very cold air and wind chills will be with us next Monday, Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Temps are expect to warm by late week.