OKLAHOMA CITY - A frosty start to Friday!

Temps will remain below normal but some sunshine will return to end the week.

A hard freeze will usher in the coldest temps of the season Saturday morning.

The Bedlam game looks cold and breezy. The next storm will approach the state on Sunday. Clouds will build and temps will feel cool. Monday morning rain is expected to re-develop and change to snow in the west and northwest. 

This will change to snow across parts of central Oklahoma through the day as colder air moves in. Snowfall is expected especially areas northwest of I-44 with some heavy snow bands. Ground temps (50s) are very warm, so battle will be ongoing between the earth and the sky and should impact the snow totals.

Signs are pointing to some travel issues. Elevated surfaces will be the first to be impacted. As the colder air moves in that will allow some freezing on the roads. The Texas panhandle is showing the heaviest totals. 

Very cold air and wind chills will be with us next Monday, Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Temps are expect to warm by late week.