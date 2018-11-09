News
Backstreet Boys Coming To Tulsa's BOK Center In August 2019
Friday, November 9th 2018, 3:20 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Backstreet Boys announced Friday they'll perform at Tulsa's BOK Center in August 2019.
The performance is a part of the group's DNA World Tour.
Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough have been performing at The AXIS Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas as part of the 'Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life' show since March 2017.
Friday's announcement comes on the release of their new single 'Chances.'
The concert is Wednesday, August 28th.
Tickets will go on sale, Wednesday, November 14th at 10 a.m. at BOK Center's website.