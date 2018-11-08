Nurses Open Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma - A husband and wife who are also long-time nurses opened a Medical Marijuana Dispensary on Main Street in Shawnee Saturday.
It’s called 'M’s Dispensary'.
"My mission is to prove to the community that this is a legitimate business and to bring a safe alternative,” Brandy Morton said Thursday night.
She says she and her husband have seen the toll the opioid crisis has taken on families.
“I’ve lost family members myself,” she said. “I have good friends that have lost family members.”
Morton’s husband is the Director of Nursing at a Shawnee Hospital.
Brandy says the things that will set their business apart is the fact they only sell local products, and the fact she will personally walk all new customers through the process of receiving medical marijuana.
Marcus Bagwell returned from the War with Iraq 14 years ago with a traumatic brain injury, and PTSD. He says he used to take 36 pills a day.
Bagwell says “M’s Dispensary” will be good for him.
“A lot easier. I don’t have to worry about getting arrested. I don’t have to worry about buying from shady places. This is a safe place,” he said.